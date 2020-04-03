|
Ralph Nastari
November 20, 1921 – March 31, 2020Resident of Daly City, Ralph Nastari, predeceased by his loving wife Katherine Nastari, loving Father of Susan Fujii (Warren), Saral Catalano (Tom), and Ralph Nastari, Jr., as well as loving Nonie to Jason Catalano; Sheri Catalano Wight (Hugh); Jarid Catalano (Kelly); Sam Fujii; and Great Nonie to Sienna and Ryder Catalano. Ralph left us suddenly on March 31, 2020. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and close friends.
Ralph was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to Raffaele Nastari and Angela Maria Malzone. He was one of eleven brothers and sisters who predeceased him. His parents immigrated from Italy with his oldest sister and moved to Boston. He and his family later relocated to San Francisco, California when Ralph was a child. Dad always told us the story of riding a train cross country with his mother and brothers and sisters to join their Dad at their new home which he had chosen for them.
Ralph met the love of his life, Katherine, at a dance near Sacramento; they married, and danced together for over 73 years until Katherine's passing in October of 2019.
When Dad met Katherine he was serving in the U.S. Army. He traveled overseas to England and Scotland, then returned to the U.S. He proposed to Katherine before he left for his military assignment and they made a pact to marry when he returned home. He surprised Katherine, upon his return, when he entered her high school and the principal called her over the intercom to report to the office. Katherine thought she might be in trouble; however, was quite taken aback when Dad appeared in uniform to greet her!
Dad's work ethic was to be admired. He began working in the butcher industry at the tender age of 15, and later formed a family business with his two brothers Gus and Charlie. His son, Ralph Jr., his nephew Dan, and his son-in-law Tom followed him into this business. From San Francisco to Daly City he was known for his positive and outgoing personality and customer service. He worked over and above the hours dictated and served as quite a role model to all of us. Dad also knew how to have fun and enjoy his occasional Manhattan. We will always recall the many vacations we took with Dad and Mom around California and Nevada, from Aetna Springs to Disneyland, to the beach resort in Santa Barbara, to Forest Inn at Lake Tahoe. To Dad, "La Famiglia E Tutto."
Due to the current health situation there will be no service and the burial will be private.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020