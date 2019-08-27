|
Ralph Stanley Voorhees
January 26, 1922 June 20, 2019Ralph Stanley Voorhees died peacefully at home surrounded by three of his daughters.
Ralph was the first of three children born January 26, 1922 in Kerman, CA to Chester and Nellie Voorhees. He is survived by daughters Penelope Sallberg-Carrillo, Nancy Cable, Beth & Christa Rypins, sons Allan & Greg Voorhees, Stanley Mitchell, 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughter Alexandria and son Steven, his parents, brother Lyle, sister Una and his beloved wife Margaret who died five weeks prior.
From an early age Ralph was fascinated with flight, mechanical function and the outdoors. He attended a sheet metal mechanic trade program in high school where he garnered skills that served the rest of his life. After the attack on Pearl Harbor Ralph joined the Navy where he served on a Weather Ship in the Kuril Islands. After the war he worked as a sheet metal mechanic for Lockheed and other aerospace companies. Ralph loved to design and build things with tiny tolerances. In the 1950's he worked on the Apollo Project where he designed the recoil device for the parachute that brought the capsule back to earth. He maintained his passion for innovation, efficiency, and building and flying model planes as part of the SF Vultures Club where he taught children to build and fly planes.
Marriage to Ferne Yoder (1941) brought children Penny (1942) Nancy (1945) and Stanley (1950).
Marriage to Claudia Ozanik (1956) brought Steven (1957) Allan (1959) and Greg (1960).
In 1970 he married Margaret who had three young children. He raised her children as his own, and they always knew they were lucky. Together with many of his older children they spent summers camping and paddling.
In 1972 Ralph and Margaret bought a fixer upper with 3 flights of stairs in the Haight Ashbury. He was still working on the house and airplanes in his 90's, and his family suspects it was all those steps that kept him young.
Celebration of Life will be held in Pioneer Cabin Grove in GG Park on Sept. 2 at 11.30AM. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Margaret Voorhees Scholarship Fund at SFSU: https://bit.ly/2PemFLX
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019