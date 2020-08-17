Raman Jayan Menon

October 7, 1931 - August 10, 2020

Raman Menon, long time resident of North Beach, passed away on August 10, 2020 ending his long battle with cancer. Raman is survived by Maureen, his loving wife of 59 years, and sisters Leila Hammond of London and Sita Freeman of Bonn, Germany. Raman was born and spent his youth in London. His father came to London from Southern India and his mother was English. Initially coming to London for studies, his father worked on India/Untied Kingdom affairs until his death. Raman attended Latymer School in London followed by two years in Egypt with the English Military. He graduated from the University in London with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, the occupation in which he was engaged throughout his professional life.



Raman is remembered first and foremost as the consummate gentleman who was unfailingly courteous and thoughtful to whomever he met. He loved meeting people and always showed intense interest in learning about and genuinely appreciating anyone fortunate enough to have made his acquaintance. His generosity and gracefulness extended to those who got to know him though his work with Little Brothers. For most of his 50 plus years in San Francisco Raman spent Thanksgiving and Christmas Day delivering Holiday meals and cheering up those in less fortunate circumstance.



He was a long distance runner for his entire life, setting school records at Latymer and then participating for many years in their annual Alumni/Student Benefit Run held in London. At age 50 he came in among the top 10 % of finishers in the London Marathon and placed first or as a top contender for his age bracket in all of the large number of Bay Area marathons and long-distance races in which he participated over many years. He ran long distance recreationally into his 80s. In 1977 he became a charter member of the Bay Club where he excelled in swimming and squash. He continued into this year to meet with the infamous "Dawn Patrol", a group of earlier Bay Club squash players, at their monthly alumni gatherings.



Raman and Maureen, after meeting through their work in 1957, married in London in 1961. After living in Spain and Germany while on work assignments, they moved to San Francisco in 1972 and settled in the North Beach Community. Raman continued with his Profession as an Engineer, for a number of years with Kaiser Engineering, while at the same time volunteering for many of organizations including the SPCA, Little Brothers, the Friends of Washington Square, the Park Presidio Trust, The Telegraph Hill Dwellers, and North Beach Neighbors. He particularly enjoyed working to improve the landscape and gardens of City Parks and did so until he was simply no longer able.



Raman deeply loved Maureen and will be greatly missed by her, his sisters, his godson Ronnie of Madrid, and his many friends in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain. He will always be remembered as one of the most genuine and giving persons any of them have ever had the privileged of knowing.



Memorial Services are delayed due to pandemic restrictions. Message to the family can be sent via the Green Street Mortuary.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store