Ramiza Shamoun Koya

October 18, 1970 - June 5, 2020

After a courageous struggle with cancer over the last six years, our beloved Ramiza passed away at her home surrounded by family. Born in Santa Rosa, California, Ramiza grew up in California and Colorado.



She received her BA and MA from Sarah Lawrence College and was an adjunct professor at SUNY Purchase in White Plains, NY. She also taught in Burgos, Spain; in Prague, Czech Republic; and at Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane, Morocco. Most recently she was an adjunct professor at Portland Community College. Ramiza took leave in January from her current position as Director of Youth Programs at Literary Arts of Portland. She inspired her students and those with whom she worked.



Ramiza was an accomplished painter and writer. Her most recent publication " Royal Abduls" debuted May 12 this spring to glowing reviews.

Ramiza's passion for traveling took her to Spain, Ireland, and India. More recently, she ventured to Bali and then to Fiji, where her father Abubakar Sadiq Koya's family was from.



She is survived by her beloved daughter Ofelia Barritt and her exhusband John Barritt, her mother and stepfather Paula and Bill Inwood, her stepmother Sandra Cooke, her siblings Riyad Sadiq Koya and wife Nora Peterson, Nathan Inwood and wife Jessica, Jessica Ratigan and husband Scott, and Sa'id Koya. Nephews Nikolaj Koya, Wesley and Lewis Ratigan and Auggie Inwood will also miss her. Her many relatives in Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, India, Canada, the Bay Area and Missouri also mourn as well as her myriad friends around the world. We will miss her profoundly.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store