Obituary Condolences Flowers Randal Gai May 8, 1948 – March 1, 2019 Randal Craig Gai, age 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Berkeley after a short illness. Randy was born and raised in Berkeley, and was golf course superintendent at the Claremont Country Club in Oakland, where he worked for more than 35 years, retiring in December 2013. An excellent golfer, Randy received numerous accolades during his career and was greatly respected in his field. The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America awarded Randy the Excellence in Turf Grass Maintenance Award in 1991, and the George Santana Distinguished Service Award in 2013.

Randy graduated from Saint Mary's College High School in Berkeley in 1966. He remained close with many of his classmates from Saint Mary's for the past 53 years – a testament to the strong bonds that he shared with his many friends.

Randy graduated with a degree in Business Administration from California State University at Chico in 1972, where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity. He forged lifelong friendships there, and every spring, he and ten of his TKE brothers have held an annual reunion in Aptos, California.

Randy supported many community-based programs and numerous charitable events. He was a member of the Ligure Italian Club, and always volunteered for club scholarship fundraisers to help provide financial aid to deserving high school seniors. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed going to see 49ers football, Giants baseball, and Sharks hockey games. He had an amazing sense of humor, a twinkle in his eyes, and a hearty laugh.

Randy was preceded in death by his father Herman, and his mother Gilda. Randy is survived by daughter Chelsea, son Gregory, spouse Susan, brothers James and Bradley (Jackie), nephew Patrick (Vanessa), great nieces Charlotte and Alice, and many extended family members and dear friends.

Randy's remains were laid to rest in a private family ceremony on March 11. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 28, where it is hoped that his family and his many friends will gather to share cherished memories of Randy and celebrate the many wonderful ways that he enriched our lives.

Donations in Randy's name can be made to the Ligure Scholars, Inc. scholarship fund, c/o Ligure Club 4123 Broadway, P.O. Box 819, Oakland California 94611 or Saint Mary's Class of 1966 Scholarship Fund, Peralta Park, Berkeley, California, 94702.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019