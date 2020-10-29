Randall Steven Schiller

November 23, 1948 - October 4, 2020

It is with profound sadness that the family of Randall Steven Schiller announce his passing. A proud native of San Francisco, CA, born November 23, 1948, Randy passed away at his home in San Francisco on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Randy is survived by his sister Elyse; brothers Rick and Bob; sister-in-laws Lisa, Xu Hai, and Laureen; nieces and nephews Josh, Matt, Zack, Julie, Evelyn, Jayme, Sophie, Carly, Nicholas, Zachary, Chris, Sofia, Samuel, Myla, Maxwell, and Laila; and by his inseparable love, his dog Lizzy. Randy leaves behind many dear friends and colleagues.



Randy served his country as a veteran of the US Air Force. After graduating SF State University with a degree in Film and Television, Randy founded his sound and lighting company, "Randall Schiller Productions", which recently celebrated its 45th Anniversary. Randy was one of the original members of the "Beach Blanket Babylon" musicale ensemble, where he was responsible for all sound and lighting. In the late 1970's through the 2000's Randall Schiller Productions designed and serviced the sound and lighting for a long list of nightclub venues that included the I-BEAM, the Kennel Club, the Detour, Badlands, Harvey's, Midnight Sun, Moby Dick, the Phoenix, End Up, Sound Factory, and many more. He helped produce the LGBTQ legendary "Mega Circuit Parties" at The Galleria Design Center, The Gift Center Pavilion, and the Moscone Center. Randy was the technical director for "Sylvester at the Opera House, and "Sylvester at the Symphony Hall" and for numerous world-famous bands and performers. He started "Monday Night Live", the rock band nights at the I-Beam. Randy was passionate about crafting the best sound for his client's clubs, and tailored the most exceptional sound to every performer.



Randy was a competition swimmer and a founding member of the San Francisco LGBT Tsunami Swim Team. In 1990, Randy won a Gold Medal in the 1500 Freestyle at Gay Games III in Vancouver.



From early adulthood in the 1960's, Randy had a lifetime commitment to the LGBTQ community and as an advocate of basic human rights. Randy was very involved in philanthropic endeavors, including providing sound, lighting and financial support for numerous charitable LGBTQ organizations and events including the National AIDS Memorial Grove (where a Memorial Boulder will be set in his memory) and the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation.



Even more so, Randy will be remembered for his fun-loving sense of humor, his kind and youthful spirit, and his enormous heart. Randy took care of his mother

for years throughout her fight against cancer. He was the creative, the connector, the organizer, the one who helped everybody whether it was helping to take care of his sister in Los Angeles when she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer or helping neighbors walk home late at night. He was the epitome of a compassionate gentleman. Randy had an unceasing commitment to his friends, his family, his neighbors and the LGBTQ community throughout his lifetime.



Randy spent much of his recent years taking care of his nieces and nephews. Randy loved his Lazy Daze RV. He spent countless hours, traveling up and down the California coast, while visiting family members in Los Angeles. Randy personified love, friendship and grace.There are no words that can express how profound his loss is to all of us who held him so deeply in our hearts and thoughts.



A memorial service is being planned. Notification will be given on Randy's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond/Ermet Aids Foundation or The National AIDS Memorial Grove.





