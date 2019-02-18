Randolph Grossman Randolph (Randy) Morgan Grossman, 70, of Tucson, Arizona died on New Years Day, January 1, 2019. Born in Muskegon, Michigan on April 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Herman and Rosalind Grossman and is survived by his wife, Melissa Johnson, his two children, Sarah Grossman and Jacob Grossman, and two grandchildren, Wyatt Andrew Grossman and Clara Rosalind Grossman. In Randy's own words, "my wonderful son and daughter have been a constant source of joy and amazement."

Randy attended the University of Michigan from 1968 to 1985, earning a BA in Psychology, an MPH in Health Planning and Administration, and a Ph.D. in Urban Technology and Environmental Planning.



Randy was a manager at HFS Consultants, a California health care consulting firm providing research and planning for hospitals, senior housing, and long-term care facilities. After retirement, he helped form Health Tech Capital (HTC), an angel investing team to help fund health care startups. His passion for innovation led Randy to invest in a three-wheel electric car envisioned by Storm Sandors, and to be one of the first to purchase the Tesla Model 3.



Besides his adoration for Melissa and his role as grandpa, Randy loved sports, fishing, travel, jazz, fine wine and food, and cars, often combining those pleasures. He was a passionate Michigan sports fan, constantly wearing the Michigan colors, and was greeted all over the world with "Go Blue!" During his life he owned some 35 cars from Porsches to Corvettes. He entered his 1962 MG Mk II in concourse competitions and enjoyed participating in the MG Owner's Club, where he was known as the "Captain of Fun." He and his wife Melissa were able to combine his passions for cars and travel on a trip in 2012 to Great Britain, where they toured the countryside in an MGB, sporting, with characteristic humor, a sign reading, YANK DRIVER, BE PATIENT, THANK YOU!



Randy's life will be celebrated at a party on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at his home in Tucson. All friends and family are welcome to attend.

