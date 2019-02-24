Rangal Herman Yorks April 5, 1927 ~ February 23, 2019 Late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for 60 plus years, entered into rest in Millbrae on February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Beverly Yorks for 43 years. Father of Suzanne, Rangal W. (his wife Mary) and Glenn (his wife Ellene); also his step-children Lydia (her husband Russ), Martha and Dan (his wife Kate). Also survived by his grandchildren Corrine, Andrew and Jim; including his step-grandchildren Peter, Will, Byron, Zita, Brandon and Audrey; in addition to great-step-grandchildren Mae and Claire.

A native of Traverse, Michigan, age 91 years.

An avid ocean fisherman and Past President of the Yurba Buena Angling Club in SF.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 28, 2019 after 11:00 AM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow at Olivet Memorial Park in Colma.

In lieu of flowers his family prefers donations to the Salvation Army or Trinity Lutheran Church in Burlingame.





