Obituary Condolences Flowers Brother Raphael Paul Phandinh, FSC April 13, 1926 - March 22, 2019 On Friday, March 22, 2019, Brother Raphael Paul Phandinh, FSC passed away at the age of 92. Br. Raphael was born on April 13, 1926 in Nha Trang, Vietnam to the late Thomas Phan Kim and Martha Nguyen Thi Bup as the 9th of 11 children. In 1939, he entered the Juniorate at La Salle Hill in Nha Trang, Vietnam, and in the summer of 1953, he made his Final Vows at the Pensionat Mossard in Thu Duc, Vietnam. From 1957 to 1975, he was assigned to teach and serve at numerous De La Salle Christian schools and missions in several countries throughout Asia, Africa, and Europe where he met many people who would touch his life. In 1975, at the Fall of Saigon, Br. Raphael along with thousands of refugees came to the United States. Since then, he received a number of degrees and taught at many schools until he retired at Mont La Salle in Napa, California.



Br. Raphael was steadfast in his faith and had a passion for learning, music, and community. He continued his studies long after leaving school and played the organ, practicing daily in the chapel. He also enjoyed musical performances from his great-grand nieces and nephews, and whenever a special gathering occurred, Br. Raphael always had his video recorder in hand so he could relive it later. He never forgot a birthday or a feast day, always sending cards and letters to those he loved. He was known for his kind heart, reflective spirit, and appreciation for all God's creations.



Br. Raphael dedicated the entirety of his life to the Lasallian Brothers after leaving home at a young age to live with them, knowing he was called to become one. He celebrated his 60th Jubilee in 2006. He will be dearly missed by those who had the opportunity to be in his light.



Br. Raphael is survived by many family members in Vietnam as well as the United States. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mont La Salle, 4401 Redwood Road, Napa, CA 94558. Viewing will be at 10:00 AM, and a Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 AM, with burial following the Mass.

