Raquel Sabina Lippi June 3, 1937 - June 20, 2019 Raquel "Rae" Sabina Lippi passed away on June 20th. She had been diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer the previous month. She was born to Amalia and Pedro Martinez.

She grew up in her beloved San Francisco. As a young girl, she was very active in various sports and activities such as roller skating, dancing, basketball, bicycling and swimming at Sutro Baths. However, her big love was for the movies and the actors of the silver screen. William Powell was one of her favorite actors. The Academy Awards was a special night for mom and every year the family would gather and watch the show with her.

She met her future husband, Robert Joseph Lippi, on Columbus Day in 1956 through a mutual friend. He was on leave from the Navy. They corresponded by mail and when he returned to San Francisco, they married on Feb. 2nd 1958 at the St. Francis Church in North Beach. They moved from San Francisco to Daly City in 1962 where they lived for the remainder of her life.

She is survived by her husband Robert Lippi, their three daughters, Rene Gerace (Tony), Robin Hulford and Kim Lippi, her grandchildren, Daniel Hauan (Tiana), Michael Hauan, Samuel Kenneally, great grandchildren, Christina, Scarlet and Jacob Hauan, beloved sister Carmen Garcia and nieces Gail Garcia, Rachel Hebebrand and nephew Pete Garcia Jr., brother Pedro Martinez Jr. (deceased), and brother in law Ronald Lippi.

Mom and dad's lifelong neighbors Frank and Helmi Lillef were part of our extended family and were surely missed when they recently passed away. Their children, John Eric Lillef and Debbie Johnson share in our loss and will always remain part of our family.

The family would like to give special thanks to mom's caregiver, Elizabeth Yu. Her wonderful loving care did not go unnoticed. We will always be grateful for how well you treated her. Rae loved you and so do we.

As for mom, you are free from your ailing body. Spread your wings and enjoy the adventure. Rest in peace, mom. We love you.

"Birds fly to the stars" - Moonstruck.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary