Dr. Raquel H. Newman
August 20, 1928 - October 6, 2019Raquel (Racky) Heller Newman, at her home in Palm Springs, age 91, surrounded by friends and family. Beloved civic and Jewish community leader and philanthropist, Racky is survived by her children Peter (Carla), Tom (Ron),Ted, and Sara, and her granddaughters Vianna (Alec) and Cassandra. Please make donations in Racky's memory to the organization of your choice, or to URJ Camp Newman in Sonoma County: https://campnewman.org Full obituary: tinyurl.com/jweekly10-18
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019