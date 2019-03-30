Ray J. Antonio Passed away March 24, 2019, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of May Ayn Antonio; loving father of Reina, Shannon (dec'd), Ramon III, Marina, and Gennifer; cherished grandfather of Alize Liaiga, Aliyah Fernandez, Jenae Liaiga, Elijah Liaiga, Angelica Coral, Santee Bradford Jr., and Josiah Bradford; dear son of the late Ramon M. and Singletica Antonio; loving brother of Leonard (Lilly), Arthur (Nanette), Rollie (Cecilia), and Sandra Shepard (the late Tony). Also survived by Jeanette Antonio, the mother of Reina, Shannon and Ramon III; and family friend Nancy Bogonia.



Ray has served his country and his community for over 50 years. During his younger days, he had been involved in the Mission Coalition Organization, SF; he was a member of the Filipino-American Mission Organization, holding several offices, while also volunteering at the Filipino-Am English Language Center. He proudly served in the US Marines Corp as a Corporal and assigned as a General Court Martial Reporter of the Supreme Court of the military at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina. After his honorable discharge, he returned to work for the City and County of San Francisco at MUNI as a Transit Operator, where he began his long and successful career as a labor union representative with TWU, Local 250-A.



Ray held several office positions with TWU Local 250-A, beginning as a Staff Representative, then Recording Secretary, Executive Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer, and finally held two terms as President. Throughout his labor career he was involved in every aspect of the day-to-day operations of the Local Union, and was totally committed to effective representation and protection of the rights of the union members. He was involved in every contract negotiation and in every political campaign, calling for improvements in wages, benefits, and working conditions for TWU members and other unionized workers. His strong and effective leadership played a key role in the establishment of the TWU State Political Action Conferences, the Coordinating Council of Bay Area Transit Unions, the TWU Mass Transit Division, and the nation's first scientific and research study on the effects of stress and hypertension among transit operators.



All of these commitments were very important to Ray, but, most important to him was his loving family. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.



Friends may visit Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00-9:00pm and are invited to attend the Vigil Service Monday 6:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10:00am at Holy Angels Church, Colma. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary