Raymond L. Aguila
Ocober 26, 1941 - September 22, 2019Raymond Leland Aguila was born on October 26, 1941, Berkeley, California, to Flora Cleveland and Joe Aguila, and the youngest sibling to sister Anita and brother Joe. After Raymond's father Joe returned to the Philippines, Flora remarried to Diosdado Yerro, and together became Raymond's loving and devoted parents for the rest of their lives. Childhood highlights include his active participation in local Filipino American cultural community events with a focus on Filipino dance and music. He graduated with honors from Saint Mary's High School in Berkeley and Saint Mary's College of Moraga. He served with distinction in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
After the war, San Francisco's Sunset District became home base and he launched his career in the emerging information technology industry, first with the iconic I. Magnin and Co. and later Macy's of California. The Bay Area served as the perfect place to cultivate his favorite hobbies: music, video technology and cooking. His vast music collection of "vinyl" became the highlight of every family celebration and his extensive home and online library of cookbooks and recipes, including his own self-published family cookbook, were admired by many. A consummate host, he was happiest sharing a scrumptious meal, playing games, and partaking in music and conversation.
In the 1980s as major department stores were consolidated, Raymond's job required him to move to Georgia which he used to embrace Southern food and culture in the greater Atlanta area. He built a devoted base at work and in the community with his donations of home cooked meals and volunteering locally for Meals on Wheels. After 30+ years of work, he spent his retirement traveling to Europe and Asia with family and friends. In the mid 2000s, Raymond moved back to the Bay Area to reunite with his family. Through the remaining years of Raymond's life he witnessed the 3rd generation of his family grow and expand to a 4th generation of nieces and nephews who would also affectionately come to know him as "Little Uncle Ray."
Raymond Aguila passed peacefully on September 22, 2019, with his last minutes eased by his favorite music and loved ones at his side. Raymond is survived by his brother-in-law Raymond C. Acebo, his sister-in-law Margery Aguila, and by many adoring nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and a great nephew. After October 26th, extended family and friends are invited to visit St. Mary's Cemetery in Oakland where he will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, we invite extended family and friends to make a donation to your favorite donation or to a charity like Meals on Wheels in your local area.
