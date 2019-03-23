Raymond Fong May 7,1932 - March 4, 2019 Raymond Fong passed away in Antioch, CA on March 4, 2019, at age 86. He was born on May 7, 1932 in San Francisco, CA to Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Fong. He married his lifetime partner, Jack Hill, in 2008.

Raymond graduated from Commerce High School. He went right to work as an insurance underwriter.

Raymond and Jack shared a life together of over 56 years and lived in many places. They enjoyed traveling throughout the world. At home, Raymond's hobby was gardening and decorating his lovely homes. He loved to entertain family and friends.

Raymond will be remembered as a kind and generous husband, brother, uncle, and friend who was also fond of his dogs, Matthew and Shylo.

Raymond was predeceased by his spouse Jack Hill; his brothers Stanley Fong, Thomas Fong, and Victor Fong; brothers-in-law Orion A. Hill, Jr., and Jerry C. Hill; and sisters-in-law Dorothy Hill Dery and Wanda Hill Juday.

Raymond is survived by his sister Frances Jew; brothers Ray Hee Fong, Lucky Fong, Lincoln Fong, John Fong, and George Fong; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-grand nieces and nephews.

An internment service will be held at Olivet Memorial Park Chapel in Colma, CA, on March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.; followed by a celebration of life with family and friends.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary