Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Street Mortuary
649 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 433-5692
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Fong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Fong

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Fong Obituary
Raymond Fong

May 7,1932 - March 4, 2019

Raymond Fong passed away in Antioch, CA on March 4, 2019, at age 86. He was born on May 7, 1932 in San Francisco, CA to Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Fong. He married his lifetime partner, Jack Hill, in 2008.
Raymond graduated from Commerce High School. He went right to work as an insurance underwriter.
Raymond and Jack shared a life together of over 56 years and lived in many places. They enjoyed traveling throughout the world. At home, Raymond's hobby was gardening and decorating his lovely homes. He loved to entertain family and friends.
Raymond will be remembered as a kind and generous husband, brother, uncle, and friend who was also fond of his dogs, Matthew and Shylo.
Raymond was predeceased by his spouse Jack Hill; his brothers Stanley Fong, Thomas Fong, and Victor Fong; brothers-in-law Orion A. Hill, Jr., and Jerry C. Hill; and sisters-in-law Dorothy Hill Dery and Wanda Hill Juday.
Raymond is survived by his sister Frances Jew; brothers Ray Hee Fong, Lucky Fong, Lincoln Fong, John Fong, and George Fong; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-grand nieces and nephews.
An internment service will be held at Olivet Memorial Park Chapel in Colma, CA, on March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.; followed by a celebration of life with family and friends.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Street Mortuary
Download Now