Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Veronica's Church
434 Alida Way
SSF, CA
Raymond Fontana


1942 - 2019
Raymond Fontana Obituary
Raymond Fontana

August 29, 1942 - August 4, 2019

Raymond Fontana was born in Gallatin, Missouri and soon after relocated with his family to South San Francisco, where he remained a life-long resident. Ray passed away at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Mary, son Greg, daughter Nicole as well as his grandchildren Katarina, Sebastian and Max. Ray is also survived by his sister Christine Fontana of Dunnellon, Florida.

Ray attended South San Francisco High School and went on to work for the City and County of San Francisco as Truck Driver and retired after more than 30 years with the Recreation and Parks Department.

Ray loved sports and he was active for many years as a coach in various Youth sports programs with the South San Francisco PAL, Saint Veronica's School, All Souls School and lastly Saint Dunstan's School helping coach his grandchildren's sports.

Please join his family for a Memorial Mass for Ray at Saint Veronica's Church, 434 Alida Way in SSF on Saturday, September 7th at 9:30 am.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4, 2019
