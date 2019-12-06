|
Raymond "Pete" Hurd
September 5, 1929 - November 29, 2019Raymond "Pete" Hurd passed away on the morning of November 29th after enjoying Thanksgiving with family the night before. He drank a small martini and listened with interest as they discussed the Democratic field of candidates. After growing up in Dunsmuir, California, Pete went to U.C Berkeley. He was happily married to Millie Ryan from 1956 until she passed away in 1979. Together they had four children, Claire Enright, Alec Hurd, Ceci Bowman and Brendan Hurd. In 1985 he married Mary Brady, with whom he had fallen in love with a few years before. They shared a wonderful life together for 34 years. Pete is father-in-law to Matt Enright, Matt Bowman, Rachel Hurd and Jen Hurd, grandfather to ten and great-grandfather to three. He died as he wished, without much pain, still with his wits about him and near his family and loving wife.
Pete was many things during his life; an Eagle Scout, a UC Berkeley alumni, a Marine, a business owner, a woodworker, an avid skier, a Scoutmaster, and a devout Catholic. Most of all Pete was a strong paternal figure to his family and to many individuals outside of his family. His presence will be missed, but his influence will endure.
There will be a mass for Pete on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 am at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Berkeley.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to , ACLU and Catholic Relief Services.
