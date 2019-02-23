|
Raymond J. Brooks, Jr.Passed away peacefully February 20, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Judith Brooks, loving father of Raymond James, III. Raymond graduated from Lowell High School and USF. Following his military career in the US Army, he was employed by the SF Parks Dept. He enjoyed memberships in the Pacific Flyway Decoy Assn. and the Golden Gate Rod and Gun Club,and carving duck decoys and skeet and trap shooting since the age of 11.
Friends may visit Wednesday, February 27th beginning at 9:30am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City where a Funeral Service will begin at 10am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. Donations may be made in Raymond's memory to the Salvation Army.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2019