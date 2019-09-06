Home

April 13, 1932 - September 2, 2019

Dearly beloved husband of Sandy; loving father of Michael (Marilyn) and Nicole Stuermer; proud grandpa of Stephanie, Alison and Marissa.

Preceded in death by his brothers Germaine, and his twin Roland L'Heureux.

A proud native of San Francisco; He was a Salesian Brother until he was 28 years of age. A teacher at John O'Connell High School and the recipient of the San Francisco Teacher of the Year award.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at St. Paul's Church, Church and Valley Streets in S.F. on Friday, September 13th at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

In lieu of flowers donations to the are preferred.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
