Raymond Leong Obituary
Raymond Choy Leong

Raymond Choy Leong passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at the age of 84. He came to the United States from Hoiping, China at the age of 15 with his father Jew Chee Leong. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol, his three children Sharon (Steven), Matthew (Norma), Mitchell, three grandchildren Nicole, Christopher, Wyatt, and a brother Philip (Shirley) plus many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM and the funeral from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at McAvoy O'Hara & Evergreen Mortuary 4545 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco, California.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
