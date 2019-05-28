Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley 1 Lawson Rd Kensington , CA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Miles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond Miles

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Raymond Edward Miles November 2, 1932 - May 13, 2019 Raymond died peacefully on May 13th in his residence at Belmont Village in Albany. A longtime resident of El Cerrito, Raymond had lived at Belmont since its opening in 2017 and was a favorite of both the staff and residents because of his genuine kindness.

Raymond was born November 2, 1932 in Cleburne Texas. After graduating from Cleburne high in 1950 he pursued his Bachelor's degree in journalism at North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas) while working for the railroad. During that time, he also met Lucile Dustin and they married in Gainesville Texas on December 27, 1952. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage (Lucile died in 2014) and had three children, Laura (1956), Grant (1958) and Kenneth (1968). The children and their spouses (Jim, Patti and Amy) produced 7 grandkids ranging from Justin (age 34) to Michael, Nathaniel, Anthony, Sarah, Courtney and Brooke (age 9).

After a stint as a pilot in the Air Force and completion of an MBA at North Texas, Raymond and family headed to California to work on his Ph.D. in business (management) at Stanford. Raymond then took a job as a professor in the business school at the University of California, Berkeley, where he remained for nearly 50 years. Raymond became one of the preeminent scholars in the field of management and also worked tirelessly to help the business school at Cal continue to develop and improve. He served for many years as the Director of the Institute of Industrial Relations and then served as Dean from 1983 to 1990. Among many accomplishments while dean, he established a formal fund raising program, improved alumni relations and laid the foundation for the naming rights and the building that houses the now Haas School of Business.

In addition to his family and work, Raymond was an active athlete –continuing to play basketball both with the neighborhood kids on the backyard hoop and with his doctoral students in pick-up games at Cal until he was well into his 60s – and an avid sports fan (he missed very few Cal football or basketball games since 1963 despite all the heartbreak that the Bears can inflict on their fans!). Raymond also coached both his sons through many years of youth baseball and, whether the teams won or lost, all of the kids on the teams had fun and developed as both players and people each year under "Coach Miles".

Raymond, along with Lucile, also enjoyed seeing and experiencing different places and cultures, traveling over the years to many countries and almost every continent. While embracing and accepting of the great diversity that he saw in the bay area and around the world, though, Raymond never lost sight of his roots. He was always appreciative and a bit in awe of the fact that a small town Texas boy could grow up to have the life and experiences that he did. As a result, Raymond was always thankful and kind to everyone, wanting to make sure that they enjoyed the same opportunities that he had.

A celebration of life will be held for Raymond on Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley (1 Lawson Rd in Kensington). Anyone who was touched by Raymond's life is welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a worthy charity – among Raymond's favorites were the Bay Area Rescue Mission, the Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity. And, in Raymond's honor, consider going out of your way to extend kindness to someone who needs it.



