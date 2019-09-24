|
|
Raymond L. Raffaelli
October 19, 1928-September 15, 2019Raymond L. Raffaelli passed September 15, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was proceeded into Heaven by his wife of 62 years, Theresa who passed in 2017. He is survived by his four children; Sharon (Marc), Bryan (Debbie), Steve (Shelley) and Darin (Danielle); his eight grandchildren; Jason (Jamie), Jennifer (Diego), Tiffany (Travis), Aaron (Ashley), Robert, Kendyl (Kevin), Courtney and Vincent; his ten great-grandchildren; Tomás, Liam, Austin, Nolan, Peyton, Colt, Derek, Ada, Cora and Shelby; his siblings ; Sr. Mario Raffaelli S.H.F. and Laura Cardelli (the late Paul); his sisters-in-law Gloria Raffaelli ( the late Mario), Anne McCormick (the late Ed) and all his cousins, nieces, nephews and his many friends. Raymond lived a wonderful, long and loving life. He will forever be remembered for his unwavering faith in the Lord, the love of and devotion to his family, service to his country, his sense of humor and his generous spirit.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Resurrection Parish, 303 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, California. Private interment, with military honors, will be conducted at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon California. Donations in his memory are preferred in lieu of flowers to Saint Jude Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019