Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Ryan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Ryan Obituary
Raymond Joseph Ryan

June 27, 1930 - March 28, 2019

Raymond Joseph Ryan, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Dorothy; sons Larry and Richard; daughter Nancy (Garry) Hines and his adored grandchildren Chris, Dan, Kelly, Scott and Alexa. He is preceded in death by his brother James and daughter Linda (Jim) Murphy.
Born in San Francisco, to Christopher and Mary, Ray attended Sacred Heart Cathedral SF and USF. He had been a resident of Burlingame for over 50 years and a parishioner of Our Lady of Angels.
A Korean War veteran, Ray served with honor in the United States Army before working in the lumber business with J.E. Higgins Lumber in San Francisco for over 40 years. In retirement, Ray enjoyed being a member of the Elks San Mateo Lodge, golfing, watching the Giants and Warriors, spending time with his grandchildren and, most recently, five great-grandchildren.
At the request of the deceased, no services will be held.
Donations in Ray's name may be made to the Sacred Heart Cathedral SF Athletics Department.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.