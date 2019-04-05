Raymond Joseph Ryan June 27, 1930 - March 28, 2019 Raymond Joseph Ryan, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Dorothy; sons Larry and Richard; daughter Nancy (Garry) Hines and his adored grandchildren Chris, Dan, Kelly, Scott and Alexa. He is preceded in death by his brother James and daughter Linda (Jim) Murphy.

Born in San Francisco, to Christopher and Mary, Ray attended Sacred Heart Cathedral SF and USF. He had been a resident of Burlingame for over 50 years and a parishioner of Our Lady of Angels.

A Korean War veteran, Ray served with honor in the United States Army before working in the lumber business with J.E. Higgins Lumber in San Francisco for over 40 years. In retirement, Ray enjoyed being a member of the Elks San Mateo Lodge, golfing, watching the Giants and Warriors, spending time with his grandchildren and, most recently, five great-grandchildren.

At the request of the deceased, no services will be held.

Donations in Ray's name may be made to the Sacred Heart Cathedral SF Athletics Department.

