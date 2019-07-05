Raymond "Ray" Torres July 10, 1942 - June 13, 2019 Raymond (Ray) Torres passed away on June 13, 2019. Son of deceased Ray and Sis, brother of Diane, beloved husband of Camille for 50 years, loving father to Jackie and father-in-law to Donnie. He was an extremely devoted Papa to his twin grandchildren, Gianna and Grant.

Ray, a native San Franciscan, attended Saint Paul's Elementary School and Riordan High School where he proudly played football for four years. He then enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the Marine Dental Base in San Diego. Following three years of service, he attended San Diego State and San Francisco State. Soon after he began his career in retail with Sears and later Macy's as a legal compliance auditor in advertising.

Ray was a treasured friend to all who knew him. He kept up with old friends and made new ones easily. He always had a smile and he loved to share his stories with a keen sense of humor.

Ray enjoyed traveling, was a 49er Faithful, loved Latin jazz music and danced the night away at every opportunity. He was an active member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel community, volunteering at the Men's Club where he enjoyed his special made Manhattan cocktails and was treasurer of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society. He was known for his attention to detail and mathematical accuracy.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 12th at 11am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church (300 Fulton Street Redwood City) preceded by the Rosary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Our Lady of Mount Carmel's Saint Vincent de Paul Society or Daughters of Saint Paul, Redwood City.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019