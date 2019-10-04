|
Raymond L. Weisberg
3/30/1929 - 10/3/2019WEISBERG, Raymond L., March 30, 1929 to October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn; father of Dvora Weisberg (Neal Scheindlin) and Adam Weisberg (Rachel Brodie); grandfather of Micah (Elana), Noah, Sophia and Ariella. During his many year of practicing medicine, he was devoted to his patients. Ray was an avid volunteer, winning a life time achievement award from the for his work to reduce smoking and the presence of secondhand smoke in public spaces. Funeral services on Sunday, October 6 at 1:30 p.m. at Home of Peace in Colma. Contributions in Ray's memory may be made to the or the New Israel Fund.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019