Raymond Yoschak Obituary
Raymond Yoschak Sr.

May 20, 1935 - June 3, 2019

Raymond (Ray) Yoschak, Sr., passed away peacefully at home June 3, 2019. Ray was born on May 20, 1935, in Swoyersville, PA. He is survived by his loving wife Marie of 61 years, and his three children, Viola Weber (Ken), Raymond, Jr. (Tana) and Kathleen Hoffman (Gary), two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Stella and his three siblings Steffie Wisnieski, Joe, and Frank.

Ray and Marie relocated the family to South San Francisco, California in 1965. Ray was an electrician by trade for nine years and later employed by the City of South San Francisco as a building inspector for 22 years. He was active in many social and professional organizations throughout his life, including the Young Men's Institute Council 32, Elks Club Lodge 2091, SIRS Branch 91, IBEW Local 617 Retirees Club, South San Francisco Conference Center Authority (board member), North Peninsula Boys and Girls Club (golf committee), and National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). He was very engaged in the Plymire-Schwarz Museum and South San Francisco Historical Society serving as president from 2008-2010, received the Victor John Feudale Award in 2008, and the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Memorial Mass will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:00PM at All Souls Church on the corner of Miller Ave. and Walnut Ave. in So. SF. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 135 Main Street, #1030, San Francisco, CA 94105 or charitable organization of your choice.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019
