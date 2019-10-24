|
Rebecca Lois "Becca" Temple
October 9, 1955 - October 17, 2019Rebecca's love of beauty in art, nature and people was insatiable.
She painted from an early age and grew into an exceptional multi-medium artist. Her preferred mediums were oil and acrylic painting, arc welding and pottery.
She excelled and thrived at her art while forging her position in the culinary world. Rebecca's passion for gourmet food translated into a highly successful business career. As founder of Golden Gate Foods she supplied some of the brightest and most talented chefs in the Bay Area with her goodies.
Alice Waters, Judy Rodgers, & Tracy Des Jardins were among
the clients that she served during the burgeoning foodie scene.
During the early AIDS epidemic in San Francisco she was a community activist and caretaker. Her advocacy and grassroots participation with ACT UP helped create a safe and lasting legacy for those suffering, including her brother Timothy. It was a monumental time in her loving life.
Rebecca's magic was freely given to all. Especially to the love of her life and her wife of 26 years, Cathy Sizeler. Both women fought fiercely against the cancer that ultimately took Rebecca from our world.
Her dedication to her work, her art and people in her life leave
an indelible impression on those fortunate enough to know "Becca".
She stays with us forever with her beloved Manhattan cocktail in hand.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019