Rebecca Lynn ZuckermanRebecca Lynn Zuckerman passed away on June 4th, surrounded by loved ones until her last breath.Born on April 10th, 1960, Rebecca grew up in Colorado. She earned her BS from Metropolitan State College in 1985 before moving to California the following year. Education being important to her, she went on to earn her PhD in Chemistry from UC Berkeley in 2000 all while raising three daughters. Later she became fascinated with researching brain science and finished writing a book on the subject that will be published post mortem. In addition to hard science, Rebecca also had a passion for the metaphysical and was a certified hypnotherapist and studied energy work.Rebecca worked as a medicinal chemist for many years and was a co-inventor of the drug Zelboraf, used to treat melanoma skin cancer. She was also PMP certified and traveled extensively around the country providing project management training courses. Family was just as important to her as her career and she intertwined them often, such as working alongside her husband, George Walton, at his structural company and as a volunteer in her daughter's classroom. She enjoyed spending time with her family above all else: vacationing in Florida and traveling the country with her husband, lunch & coffee dates with her daughters, throwing holiday and birthday parties for family and friends, and spoiling and doting on her ten grandchildren at every opportunity. She loved sunny weather, walking and swimming for exercise every day, and learning anything and everything she could, especially about the human brain.Rebecca lived in Alameda, California from 1999 until her death, and is survived by her husband and soulmate George, who believes that her spirit will remain with him for all the days of his life. She is also survived by daughters Sarah, Kimberly, Stephanie, Nicole, Natalie, and Noel, grandchildren Ella Rose, Hayley, Kaleb, Logan, Jimmy, Jake, Rafael Jr., Grayson, Diego, and Poppy, mother Ina, and siblings Cindy, Ralph, and Victoria.Her absence will be felt by all the people in her life and she will be profoundly missed and always loved.