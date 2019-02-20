Regina Mae (Steil) O'Brien 6/19/35 to 2/18/19 Regina passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Regina was born the youngest child to Mary B. (Kirchen)Steil and George Steil. She had three older siblings; the late Patricia (Steil) Lemstrom, the late George Steil Jr and her surviving sister, Dolores (Steil) Carlin. They lived in the heart of the Mission and attended St. Peter's School before moving to West Portal and graduating from St.Cecilia's. She then attended Immaculate Conception Academy (as was the family tradition). It was during this time she met the love of her life, our father, William C.O'Brien. It was love at first sight. They were engaged at her Junior Prom and Regina was married by eighteen years old. They were blessed with five children (Teresa, William Jr, Timothy,(Jodi), Sheila (0'Brien) Scanlan and John (Zenaida) Then came the grandchildren: Bridget, (Cameron) Patrice, (Matt), Brien, Terence, William, Timothy, George, John Jr (Betty), Regina (Juan), Michael and Juan. Then came the greats; Savannah, Jacob, Jeremiah, Ava, Sean, Francisco, Angel and the latest Hollie Rose. Our mother would often times take us all to a nice restaurant for a special occasion where she would proudly exclaim "they are all mine!" She was "Nana" to all of them, but lovingly referred to as "Auntie Gina" by many nieces, nephews and close friends. There will never be another Regina Mae Rose and she will be sorely missed. Her life will be celebrated at St Brendan's Church, 35 Rockaway Ave in San Francisco, February 28th at 10:00 am.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019