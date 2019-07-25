Regina Patricia (McElroy) Rhodes March 4, 1927-July 21, 2019 Regina passed away peacefully in Saratoga with family by her side on July 21 at the age of 92. She was born as a third generation San Franciscan, graduated from Polytechnic High, and married the love of her life, Ernest John (Jack) Rhodes, in 1949. They relocated to what was then the "country" (San Jose) in 1958 and together raised their family and enjoyed summers on the Russian River. Regina is survived by four of her children: John (Barbara), Sandra (Leo), David (Tina), and Carol Taylor (Dan), eleven grandchildren, and five (soon to be six) great grandchildren.



Reggie enjoyed doting on her grandchildren, and stayed active by traveling with Jack, playing tennis, meeting up with her McDonald's coffee group, swimming at the YMCA, knitting hats for premature babies, making quilts, and playing bridge. She was an active participant in Stanford's Women's Health Initiative Study for over 27 years. She was always up for an adventure, a game of cards, or to learn something new. She had an easy laugh, a quick wit, and a positive outlook, and could always whip up a feast for a crowd. Even though she could not walk in the Women's Marches, she knitted pink hats for her granddaughters to wear. Regina enjoyed five wonderful years at the Saratoga Retirement Community where she served on the Residents' Board. She was truly an example of how to live life to the fullest.



Services are pending. [email protected]

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019