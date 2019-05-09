|
Rena Veronica CattaneoEntered into rest on May 5, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Phillip Cattaneo for over 60 years. Loving mother of Lee (Joan), Ken (Jill), Marty (Ginny) and Keith (Tami) Cattaneo. Adoring grandmother of Kelly (Todd), Chris, Gena, Chase (Maria), Nick (Cara), Cole, Taylor, and Brooke. Great-grandmother of Ryan, Ella, Brianna, Anthony and Isla. She loved nothing more to be around her family and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. Native of South San Francisco and owner of the family business the Topper Bar on Grand Ave.
Friends may visit between 10-11:30am at Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So.SF. Where a cortege will proceed to All Souls Church, Corner of Miller & Walnut Avenues, So.SF which starts at 12noon. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Center, 675 Almanor Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94085-2934 (http://www.thepi.org/giving-to-the-institute/) Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 15, 2019