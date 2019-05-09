Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 583-2510
Resources
More Obituaries for Rena Cattaneo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rena Cattaneo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rena Cattaneo Obituary
Rena Veronica Cattaneo

Entered into rest on May 5, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Phillip Cattaneo for over 60 years. Loving mother of Lee (Joan), Ken (Jill), Marty (Ginny) and Keith (Tami) Cattaneo. Adoring grandmother of Kelly (Todd), Chris, Gena, Chase (Maria), Nick (Cara), Cole, Taylor, and Brooke. Great-grandmother of Ryan, Ella, Brianna, Anthony and Isla. She loved nothing more to be around her family and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. Native of South San Francisco and owner of the family business the Topper Bar on Grand Ave.

Friends may visit between 10-11:30am at Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So.SF. Where a cortege will proceed to All Souls Church, Corner of Miller & Walnut Avenues, So.SF which starts at 12noon. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Center, 675 Almanor Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94085-2934 (http://www.thepi.org/giving-to-the-institute/) Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com.



logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
Download Now