Rena Marie FigoneMar. 9, 1932 – April 30, 2020Rena passed away in San Francisco at the age of 88. She graduated from Galileo High School and worked for The Emporium on Market Street for 25 years. She was a parishioner of Saint Vincent de Paul's Church as well as an active member of the De Paul Seniors and the Italian Catholic Federation. She enjoyed their group lunches and casino trips. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a gentle soul who showed much love and kindness and will be dearly missed.Rena was preceded in death by her devoted husband John and her son David. She is survived by her loving daughter Ann Marie (Dennis) Dougherty; her grandchildren Michael (Julia), Matthew (Angela), and Kathleen Dougherty; and her great-grandchildren Nathan, Brynn, and Mason Dougherty.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date when restrictions are lifted.