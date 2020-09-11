Rena Mae Feutrier Mattman

July 25, 1930 - September 7, 2020

Rena Mae passed away peacefully on September 7 and is now with Carl, her husband of almost 70 years. She was 90 years old.

Rena was born in San Francisco to Frank and Elva Mae Feutrier. She was also raised by her foster parents Mabel and Paul Willbanks. She grew up in San Francisco and graduated from Jefferson High School. She attended secretarial school and began working after graduation. On a blind date she met the love of her life, Carl Mattman, and they married on August 12, 1950. Theirs was a love romance and were forever together. After Carl returned from the Korean War, they moved to Millbrae where they raised their three children. Rena was known for her cooking; hosting every holiday dinner, birthday celebration and dinner parties. No one ever turned down an invitation and many of her recipes have been handed down. On vacations in Sveadal, her kitchen was known as "Rena's Eats". Tacos and chili rellanos were one of her specialties. Rena enjoyed her Wednesday morning bowling league, was a volunteer at her children's activities and very involved in the Sveadal Club with Carl. They were a package deal and worked side by side, even working with Carl in the family business once the children were older. She was a wonderful Mom, always there for her children. We always knew we had the best looking Mom. She was beautiful, inside and out, her hair, nails and makeup done to perfection and always had a kind word for everyone. She was a beloved Grandma of five and Big GG of five who all adored her.

In addition to her husband, she was pre-deceased by brothers Johnny Sloan, Jeff Hennig, and sister Shelia Mae Sloan. She is survived by her children, Debbie, Lynn (Steve), and Steve (Michele); her grandchildren, Dante (Judy), Cassie (Nate), Dominic (Jen), Jake and Raychel; her great grandchildren, Lexi Mae, Ella, Conor, Olivia and Luca; her brother Rick Hennig; brother in-law Ray Mattman as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

We miss you Mom!

Due to COVID services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to The Sveadal Memorial Fund, 1019 Pinehurst Ct. Millbrae, CA 94030





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store