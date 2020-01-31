|
Rena Mary Stefani Weinert
July 7, 1923-Jan. 23, 2020At home in Heaven on January 23, 2020 at the age of 96.
Beloved wife to the late Norman Paul Weinert of 43 years. Rena is survived by her children Margaret Gelini (Chris Gelini), Denise Weinert, Paula Osorio (Joe Osorio) and Louis Weinert. Cherished grandmother (Nonnie) to Elizabeth Osorio, Mark Osorio, Ethan Weinert, Rebekah Gelini and Ona Weinert, and former mother-in-law to Charlotte Baker Weinert.
Rena was a native of San Francisco, growing up in North Beach and a graduate of Commerce High School. Rena worked as an executive secretary for United States Fidelity and Guaranty Company in San Francisco. She moved to Millbrae in 1958 with Paul where she raised her four children, welcoming so many into her home; her door was always open. At age 55, Rena's life-long love of children lead her to the Leo J. Ryan Child Development Center, a preschool and daycare providing affordable educational experiences for children. She served as a preschool teacher's aide for several years. Rena was a member of St. Dunstan Catholic Parish in Millbrae, where she volunteered tirelessly at both the elementary school and with her church community. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and will forever be remembered by many for her faith, loving kindness and generosity.
A funeral Mass was held with burial following at the Italian Cemetery, Colma. Contributions may be made in Rena's memory to your favorite children's charity.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020