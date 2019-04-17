Renée Kent Renée Hahlo Kent, born on May 2, 1921 in Houston, Texas, to Selma Morris Fishman and John S Hahlo, peacefully passed away at age 97 on March 19, 2019 at home in San Francisco surrounded by her loving family. What a woman! Most people who met her would not likely forget her. She was one in a million with a kind of sass and spunk that was with her until the very end. Curious about other people, when traveling with her beloved husband of 76 years, Jim, she would often charm cab drivers and other locals to the point where they would be invited to their homes for dinner!

Renée spent her childhood years in Houston, Texas attending The Hockaday School for Women. She then continued her education at Stanford University (Class '43) where she met the love of her life, Jim Kent (Medical School Class '44). They got together after Jim, hearing that Renée was so fun and beautiful, was paired up on a list with his friend at a freshman assigned paired dance, Jim erased his friend's name and replaced his own name instead to be paired up with Renée. His friend, Fred never forgave him. Renée and Jim stayed together nearly 80 years from that day on and were actively in love until the day of her passing. She was a volunteer at San Francisco Suicide Prevention for many years, both as a volunteer on the phone lines and as a trainer of new volunteers.



She is survived by her daughters, Simone Joan Kent, Lisa Joan Kent, and Nina Kent Young; grandchildren, Rebecca Renée Lewis, Abbie Lewis Rodriguez, Deven James Chavannes, Mason James Young, Magnolia Renée Young and great granddaughter Charlie Rodriguez: and everyone else who called her friend, who included everyone she ever met….unless you messed with her children. Then watch out! The family had their own private memorial at home.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019