Ricardo "Rick" Aguilar was a man that everyone loved. On April 22nd, at the age of 78, he passed away but left behind his mark on many people's hearts. He is survived by his wife, Corinne, children Tony, Andrew (Candy), and Anne, his grandchildren, Malia, Isaac, Anthony and Adam, his brothers, Carlos and Francisco "Gil", as well as nieces, nephews and godchildren. A mass and celebration of life will be held on May 23rd at 11am, St. Charles Borromeo, 1315 Lomitas Ave. in Livermore California.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019
