San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricardo Manalo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricardo Manalo

Obituary Condolences

Ricardo Manalo Obituary
Ricardo Manalo

October 19, 1944 - February 20, 2019

Ricardo Manalo, age 74, passed away at Mountain View Hospital, Las Vegas, NV on February 20, 2019. A native of the Philippines, he immigrated to San Francisco at the age of 12 and attended Gratton Elementary School, Polytechnic High School, and City College of San Francisco.

At the age of 19, Ricardo enlisted in the United States Marines. He was deployed to Vietnam where he performed the duties of "cannoneer" in field artillery. He received the rank of E-5 Sergeant and went on to complete 16 missions before ending his military career in 1970.

Ricardo returned to San Francisco and was hired by BAE Systems as a pipefitter at San Francisco's Hunter's Point Shipyard. He worked at Mare Island, San Diego and finally Honolulu, HI where he retired in 2010.

Ricardo was known as a kind and compassionate person with a witty sense of humor and warm, loving smile. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Viewing: Duggan's Serra Mortuary, March 6, 4-9pm, March 7, 3-9pm. Mass will be 11am on March 8 at the Church of the Epiphany followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now