Ricardo Manalo October 19, 1944 - February 20, 2019 Ricardo Manalo, age 74, passed away at Mountain View Hospital, Las Vegas, NV on February 20, 2019. A native of the Philippines, he immigrated to San Francisco at the age of 12 and attended Gratton Elementary School, Polytechnic High School, and City College of San Francisco.



At the age of 19, Ricardo enlisted in the United States Marines. He was deployed to Vietnam where he performed the duties of "cannoneer" in field artillery. He received the rank of E-5 Sergeant and went on to complete 16 missions before ending his military career in 1970.



Ricardo returned to San Francisco and was hired by BAE Systems as a pipefitter at San Francisco's Hunter's Point Shipyard. He worked at Mare Island, San Diego and finally Honolulu, HI where he retired in 2010.



Ricardo was known as a kind and compassionate person with a witty sense of humor and warm, loving smile. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Viewing: Duggan's Serra Mortuary, March 6, 4-9pm, March 7, 3-9pm. Mass will be 11am on March 8 at the Church of the Epiphany followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.

