Ricardo (Rick) Ramirez
April 22, 1935 - August 16, 2019Rick was born in Socorro, Texas on April 22, 1935 to Casimiro and Carmen Guerra Ramirez (both deceased) and passed away on August 16, 2019 in Castro Valley, California. He served in the United States Navy from 1953 – 1957 aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Radford and was the proud owner of Ricky's Tribune Custom Barbering Shop in Oakland, California for 62 years. Rick married Catherine Garcia in 1960. They divorced in 1977. In 1988, Rick married Elain Chen, sister of Noreen Wong, Arthur Chen Jr., Janice Jew and Allen Chen. Rick is survived by his wife Elaine, sons Richard A. and Monty (Pennie), daughter Ruby Pola (Henry), and stepson Nicholas A. Wong. Also survived by brothers Roberto, Alberto, Doroteo, and Ruben; sisters Paula Costa, Gloria Neri, and Aurora Ives. Predeceased by brothers Carlos, Gilberto, Jose, Miguel and sister Catherina. Rick was grandfather, in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Rick will be interred at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Reception to follow.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019