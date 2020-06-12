Richard Abrahamson

Richard Scott "Dick" Abrahamson



Richard Scott "Dick" Abrahamson passed away April 10, 2020 at his home in Santa Cruz County. A native San Franciscan, Dick was born July 19, 1933, to Richard W. Abrahamson and Winifred Abrahamson, and spent his early years at the family home in the Ingleside Terrace District of San Francisco. He attended Commodore Sloat Elementary School and Lincoln High School, and enjoyed many summers with his family at Lake Tahoe and Russian River.

Dick attended Santa Clara University where he made many lifelong friends, forever called, "the boys". After graduating in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, and an ROTC 2nd Lieutenant appointment, Dick entered the US Army, serving in Germany from 1956 to 1958. Upon his return, he married Sharon Wren, whom he met when he was at Santa Clara University and she at San Jose State College.

Dick began his career with Weeden & Co. serving as an Institutional Securities Trader, later running the San Francisco office. He was a member of San Francisco Security Traders Association throughout his career and served as President in 1979. He loved the challenge and excitement of his chosen field, and rounded out his career with a number of years as a Specialist on the Pacific Coast Stock Exchange, retiring in 1998.

For 37 memorable years, the Abrahamsons made their home in San Carlos where they raised their children and had many treasured friends. Traveling was a delight for the whole family. Vacationing at the Yosemite Wren Pen, camping in national parks, and repeat trips to Mexico were highlights. A love of beaches and the sea air led them to their coastal home where they lived the next 20 years.

Dick will always be remembered as a bright, quiet, and generous man who deeply loved his family and friends. He was an avid 49ers and Warriors fan who held season tickets for many years, going back to Kezar and Cow Palace days. He loved music of all kinds, mainly jazz. He was well known to cut loose on the dance floor, enjoyed weekly golf with his buddies, and loved gatherings at home where he was a master of the BBQ. Most importantly, Dick was a warm and loving husband and dad.

Dick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sharon; daughter Kathleen (Don); son Eric (Donna); daughter Carol (Scott); brother-in-law Ron Wren (Jan); and loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you would like to remember Dick by making a donation in his name, please consider: Kuumbwa Jazz Youth Education Program, Santa Cruz: 320-2 Cedar Street, SC, CA 95060.





