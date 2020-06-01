Richard Alioto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Stephen Alioto

Richard Stephen Alioto, 55, of Daly City passed away suddenly, at home, on May 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Sherryl (Ferrari) and by his adoring daughter, Stephanie Mia.

He is reuniting with his father, Joseph J., and his brother, Joe Jr. He is survived by his mother Pauline, his brother Paul, his sister Rita Buscher (Matt), his in-laws Roger and Vanna Ferrari, his sister-in-law Sandra Schach (Jim), and his brother-in-law RJ Ferrari (Christina)

Uncle Rich was loved deeply by his seven nieces and nephews: Angela (Fielding), James, Sophia, Sarah, Marykate, Giovanni, Alexa and also by his great niece Mila.

Rich grew up in the Sunset District of San Francisco and went to St. Gabriel's Grammar School, class of 1979, and Archbishop Riordan High School, class of 1983. Rich spent his entire career at Fisherman's Wharf dedicated to Alioto's Restaurant. No matter if you knew him as Rich, Richie, or The Captain, we know he will always hold a special place in the hearts of his entire family and many friends.

A celebration of Rich's life will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Richard Alioto Relief Fund on Go Fund Me.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved