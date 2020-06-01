Richard Stephen AliotoRichard Stephen Alioto, 55, of Daly City passed away suddenly, at home, on May 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Sherryl (Ferrari) and by his adoring daughter, Stephanie Mia.He is reuniting with his father, Joseph J., and his brother, Joe Jr. He is survived by his mother Pauline, his brother Paul, his sister Rita Buscher (Matt), his in-laws Roger and Vanna Ferrari, his sister-in-law Sandra Schach (Jim), and his brother-in-law RJ Ferrari (Christina)Uncle Rich was loved deeply by his seven nieces and nephews: Angela (Fielding), James, Sophia, Sarah, Marykate, Giovanni, Alexa and also by his great niece Mila.Rich grew up in the Sunset District of San Francisco and went to St. Gabriel's Grammar School, class of 1979, and Archbishop Riordan High School, class of 1983. Rich spent his entire career at Fisherman's Wharf dedicated to Alioto's Restaurant. No matter if you knew him as Rich, Richie, or The Captain, we know he will always hold a special place in the hearts of his entire family and many friends.A celebration of Rich's life will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Richard Alioto Relief Fund on Go Fund Me.