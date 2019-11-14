San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Richard Dennis Bagdon

We say with heavy hearts that Rich passed away peacefully from complications of ALS on November 12, 2019. Rich was a native San Franciscan and raised in the Sunset district. He attended Holy Name Grammar School and Sacred Heart High School (1967). He served in the U.S. Army and returned home in 1969 and went to work for the Postal Service. He was a Letter Carrier for 30 years. Rich was predeceased by his loving parents, Kathleen (2019) William (1995), and his brother William (1989). Rich is survived by his brother Michael (Sandi), and Uncle to eight nieces and nephews, and Great Uncle to twelve nieces and nephews. No services per Rich's wishes.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
