Richard Becketti Passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, at the age of 85. Richard was born in Santa Rosa, CA before the family moved to San Francisco, CA. After marrying his sweetheart, Elisa Mezzetta, in 1956, Richard served in the United States Army, and returned to the Bay Area, where he raised his family and enjoyed a long career with the Sunset Scavengers. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf with his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife, Richard will be missed by his son, Mark Becketti, daughter, Cindy (Neil)Telford and his brother, Al Becketti. Richard will also be missed by his grandchildren, Dominic, Joseph and Elisa Becketti, Anthony Telford and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, August 15, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM with a Liturgy Service at 10:30 AM at the Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae. Committal to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , www.americanheart.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019