Richard Bertoli

Richard Bertoli Obituary
Richard Paul Bertoli

Nov 28, 1937-Feb 27, 2020

Richard Bertoli, age 82, after surviving many years of death-defying illnesses, passed away on February 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Rich was the first son of Charles "Chili" and Dorothy Bertoli. He was born in San Francisco and grew up in Berkeley, graduated from Berkeley High, Santa Rosa Jr. College, and Pensacola Flight School. Richard served eight years as a naval pilot and was hired by Pan American Airways in 1966. Rich relocated his family from Coronado NAS to Angwin in 1966 and St. Helena in 1977. As a PanAm pilot, he was able to take his family on many worldly vacations and after 28 years he retired as Captain. Rich loved nature, animals and was an avid birder with an extensive life-list. He enjoyed bluegrass and attending Dixieland festivals. He loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. Rich and his family were at the 1982 Big Game to witness The Play. Rich is survived by his loving wife, Linda (nee Youso), of 57 years. They celebrated their 50th anniversary by renewing their vows in Reno accompanied by family. He leaves his three children, Paul, John (Jamie), and Sarah and four grandchildren, Charles, Callie, Jake, and Zac. He was preceded in death by his brothers David and John. Richard was loved dearly and will be missed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
