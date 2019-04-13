Richard Alan Blasband Richard Alan Blasband died in Southern France on March 23rd at the age of 87. Dr. Blasband had been a resident of the Bay Area where he practiced psychiatry. A graduate of Cornell University, he received his medical training at the University of Pennsylvania and at Yale Medical School where he served as Chief Psychiatric Resident. Never reluctant to push the envelope of science, for 50 years he practiced the intense form of bio-psychotherapy developed by Dr. Wilhelm Reich and had served as the President of the American College of Orgonomy. In his 60's he began training with master healer and physicist, Nicolai Levashov and thus began his healing practice which he continued until his death. Dr. Blasband was known among his friends and distinguished peers for his generosity of spirit, charm, sense of humor and compassion. He was an accomplished athlete and scholar, having published many important scientific articles. He is survived by his wife Veronica, his daughters, Rebecca, Jennifer and Eve and his brother David of New York City.

