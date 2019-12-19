|
|
Richard Anthony CotterRichard (Dick) Anthony Cotter, Jr., the son of Ruth Jenkins Cotter and Richard A. Cotter, was born in Oakland on December 20, 1928. Dick passed away in Berkeley on November 3 at the age of 90.
Dick's life can be defined by his intellectual acuity, his confidence, his drive, his commitment, and his high level of social decorum. While Dick's father worked a desk job at PG&E, his mother managed apartment buildings near the UC Berkeley campus. The Cotter family lived amongst many distinguished university professors. From a very early age, Dick interacted with and was greatly impressed by very sharp and inquisitive minds. As both of his parents worked, Dick was raised to be very independent and resourceful. One of the stories that he loved to tell was of his visits to the Golden Gate International Exhibition on Treasure Island in 1939, by himself, when he was eleven.
Like many of his generation, Dick was influenced by the hardships of the Depression and WWII. He was always working toward improving his situation and his entrepreneurial leanings were apparent early on. At the age of 13, he was employed as a driver for a meat company on College Avenue. As soon as he could, Dick bought a car which allowed him to work on the ranch of a family friend in St. Helena and to search the Sierras for supplies for his Ming Tree business. Years later, after working for The Taylor-Walcott Company and the Rucker Company, Dick founded Hydraulic Controls, Inc. Now, over fifty years later, Hydraulic Controls continues to thrive as an ESOP. Dick was very sensitive to the fact that each employee is integral to the success of the organization. Dick's leadership in the fluid power industry and his mentorship to his employees leaves a lasting legacy.
Dick was well aware that all work and no play isn't all that much fun and was so fortunate to meet his wife, Janet Taylor Cotter, while they were both students at Willard Junior High School. As teens, Dick and Janet attended many dances and had lots of snow ski trips to the Sierras. On their wedding day in February, 1952, Dick received his orders to report to Fort Bliss in Texas several months later. The newlyweds first international adventure was to drive south of the border with an itinerary that included Mexico City, Acapulco, and finally, El Paso! There were challenges finding replacement tires and recovering from terrible sunburns but it was all worth it. In ensuing years, there were family car camping trips to Oregon, Washington and the Rockies. Dick proudly introduced his grandchildren to the Sierras, notably, with trips to Serene Lakes, the Palisades and the High Sierra Camps in Yosemite. Lectures on geology were a very important part of these trips. In later years Dick and Janet travelled the world together, with family and with friends.
Dick was able to combine hard, physical work with personal enjoyment while tending his small home orchard which provided the oranges for the freshly squeezed juice that he enjoyed for nearly 60 years. Tangerines, tangelos, several varieties of plums, nectarines, peaches, plums, figs, and grapes were also part of the bounty. All of his grandchildren have fond memories of, as toddlers, being hoisted high enough to pick a piece of fruit.
Heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Silverado Berkeley who treated Dick with the utmost respect during the past two years. Namaste to our yoga teacher, Veera, who so gently prepared Dick for his final Savasana.
Dick was predeceased by his son, Edward Taylor Cotter (Ted) and Janet. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine, grandchildren, Erik, Kristina, Lisa, Ted, Rick, great grandchildren, Emma, Hunter, and Hank and many other family members.
Donations may be made to the Oakland Rotary Endowment or The Boys and Girls Clubs of Oakland.
A celebration of life will be held in several months.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019