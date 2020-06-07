Richard Daly
Richard F. Daly "Dick"
February 17, 1933 - May 20, 2020
Richard F. Daly "Dick", 87, of Discovery Bay passed away on May 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rosemary (Hill) and by his children Steve, Kim and Tom (Rachel), preceded in death by son Rick and brother Jack Daly.
Adored grandfather of Steve, Ben, Darcy, Tommy and Danielle.

Dick was a native of San Francisco, grew up in the Sunset District and went to Lincoln High School class of 1950. Served in the US Army. A 69-year member of UA Local 38 Plumbers union. 48-year member of St. Francis Yacht Club and an avid sailboat racer.

A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a future date.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.
