Richard Joseph DunnAge 95, of San Francisco, CA passed away 29 October 2019. Dick Dunn was born on April 5, 1924 in Chicago, IL, to parents Richard Joseph Dunn and Margaret Jennett Dunn. He recalled with fondness serving the Mass presided by Cardinal Pacelli in 1936 at Sacred Heart Church, Newton MA. Cardinal Pacelli was later elected Holy Father, serving as Pope Pius XII from 1939. Graduating from Boston Latin School in 1942 he then studied at Yale University. His studies ceased with WWII as he joined the 96th Infantry Division and was sent to the South Pacific and Leyte Island to begin MacArthur's Philippine campaign. He was severely wounded on the Naha Shuri, Yonobaru Line at Okinawa in 1945. He received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Philippine Liberation, South Pacific, and Combat Infantry Badge. He resumed studies at Yale University, and graduated 1948W. He went onto study law at Harvard University, receiving his law degree in 1951. He worked as a tour guide in the summer. On his final trip, from New York through Canada, he met the love of his life Marygrace Calhoun. They became engaged that fall while he was completing his law studies. They married in October 1951 and moved to Dallas TX where he worked as a trial attorney. He left law and moved to California, completing an MBA at Stanford University 1956. He began his long investment counsellor career with Scudder, Stevens and Clark in 1956, retiring as a partner in 1984.
Dick was deeply involved in national and local politics; receiving one of the coveted 400 gold invitations issued to California for President Kennedy's inauguration. His community service continued with St. Stephen's, Mercy High School and the Sisters of Mercy.
Dick was invested as a Knight of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and Malta in 1978, and the Order soon became a core part of Dick and Marygrace's public witness of their faith, and their service to the Church and the sick and the poor placed in her care. Dick organized the first participation of the Western Association in the Order's International Pilgrimage to Lourdes. He participated in this pilgrimage 23 times and saw it grow now to invite more than 50 malades each year as guests cared for by members of the Western Association.
After holding many important committee responsibilities, Dick was elected President of the Western Association in 1994 and was later the first American invested as a Member in Obedience. As President, he developed the first formation program in the United States for prospective members and fostered a deep commitment to spiritual development and direct service among members of the Western Association. He traveled the world frequently representing the Western Association at international pilgrimages and conferences. He was a key figure in enacting substantial reforms to the International Constitution and Code of the Order in 1997, expanding the opportunities of Dames to participate in the life and work of the Order, and allowing all Knights and Dames to enter the Class of Obedience.
In 1999 Dick was elected to the Sovereign Council of the Order in Rome, the first United States citizen to hold that high office. During his five years on the Council he and Marygrace were highly respected counselors on several matters, especially as they related to the Order in the United States. Upon his retirement from the Sovereign Council, he was raised by the Grand Master to the dignity of Bailiff Grand Cross of Honor and Devotion, the first member of the Order in the Western Hemisphere to be granted that privilege.
Beyond the many important formal offices and other responsibilities he held, perhaps Dick's most important and lasting legacy in the Order will be the inspiration he provided as mentor to a generation of Knights and Dames who looked to him to understand the essential charism of the Order, and its foundations in personal integrity, honor, and especially humility. He believed that personal sanctification, and the work of the Order in service to Our Lords the Sick and the Poor, guided by a devotion to Our Lady, defined the Order's unique charism, and the strength of his witness continues to inspire members of the Order who now seek to emulate his example.
In San Francisco he was honored for his tremendous service to the Catholic Church through the Archdiocesan Ring of Charity, Cathedral's Assumpta Award 1996, Archdiocesan Loaves and Fishes 2005, and Boston Latin School Distinguished Graduate 2008. In 2003 he was knighted by the Papacy as a Knight Commander with star of the Order of St Gregory the Great at the Vatican for virtue and notable accomplishments on behalf of the Church and society.
Throughout his years, Dick was an avid reader, and walked the parks and trails of San Francisco and his many travel ventures, accompanied by family and friends. He was a man of deep faith, dedicated and generous as a husband, father, grandfather and mentor. In a challenging career, honesty and personal integrity were his hallmarks. As a father, he encouraged his children to find their gifts and passions and live their own lives; four of whom became teachers. Dick is survived by his son Richard (dec'd wife Debbie), daughter Marianne Daly, (husband Mike) Anthony, Gregory (wife Lorraine) and Noelle Petersen (husband Scott). In addition, he is survived by grandchildren: Richard J. Dunn, Delight Dunn, Marli Dunn, Justus Dunn, Jarek Dunn, Mayse Dunn, Connor Petersen, Andrew Petersen, Luke Petersen and his brothers Robert J. Dunn and Edwin R. Dunn, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by siblings William Dunn, Margaret M. Dunn, Kathleen Dunn Brand, Rydell J. Dunn, and John J. Dunn.
A Prayer Vigil and Rosary will be prayed Friday 8 November 5:00 with visitation from 3:30 at St Stephen's Church, 451 Eucalyptus St, San Francisco.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, 9 November at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church.
Burial at Golden Gate National Cemetery, Monday, 11 November 1:00 p.m. 1300 Sneath Ln, San Bruno, CA. All welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully received to the Order of Malta, for care of the poor and sick. 610 16th St, Suite 410, Oakland, CA 94612.
