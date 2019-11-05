Home

Richard Harland Dunphey

April 11, 1939 - October 23, 2019

Richard grew up in Milo, Maine. He received a BA in English from the University of Massachusetts and went on to teach History in Maine. While teaching, he cared for his ailing mother, Evelyn. He then moved to California and met Kenneth Najour. Richard and Kenneth have been together for 48 years and belong to the Most Holy Redeemer parish in San Francisco.
Richard was predeceased by his father Harlan C Dunphey, mother Evelyn M Dunphey, brother Charles L Dunphey, and sister Arlene R Dunphey.
Richard is survived by Kenneth Najour and sister-in-law Mildred Dunphey; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at Most Holy Redeemer church,100 Diamond Street San Francisco, on November 23, 2019 at 11 am; with a reception following in the parish hall.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019
