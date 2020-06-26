Richard Eugene Junsch

April 21, 1944 - June 12, 2020

A chapter in our collective lives has closed: our great husband, father and friend Rick, has passed from the skin of this beautiful blue gem we call home.

The amount of lives this gentle soul touched and affected are too numerous to list.

Husband, Dad, Grandfather, brother, friend, cable car grip, Vietnam veteran (1967-68), carpenter, waiter, softball pitcher and umpire. No better man ever! Wearing many hats, Rick discharged every responsibility attached to each with pride, diligence, dignity and ever-present smile.

Though Rick was born in D.C and spent his early years in Connecticut, Rick was a New Yorker, and more specifically a guy from Brooklyn from the time he moved there at age 11. Rick was funny, quick to laugh, had a smile that engaged all who saw it and brought an intense loyalty to those that he loved.

And then Rick came to San Francisco, with many of his fellow Brooklyn and New York friends following him out here. He was always there to greet them, take care of them and make them feel welcome as they established themselves here. And when friends and family came to visit San Francisco, "Ricky, Ricko, Rick" was there to show them a good time.

Though he had several jobs in his time in San Francisco, he was really a cable car gripman. For 27 years Rick had the pleasure of doing what he called the best job in the world. He had untold stories to tell, even writing a book of some of them.

And above all else, Rick was a father, husband, brother and friend to all. In addition to being a wonderful father to Owen, loving husband and partner to Stephanie and doting grandfather to Apollo, Rick was a brother to so many, even though he had lost his only brother and parents at the age of 11. His cousins, in-laws and many friends called him brother. He will be missed by so many but will continue to live on in all the memories and lessons he has given to us.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store