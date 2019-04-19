Home

Richard (Richie) died March 28, 2019 at the age of 50, at University of San Diego Medical Center, of heart failure. He was the husband of Atsuko Facciola, devoted father of Terra and Alex Facciola; loving brother of Cynthia (Steve) Markwith, Rachelle (Mike) and David Facciola; Son of Richard and the late Silvia Facciola; He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Los Alto High School in 1987, attended Foothill College. He was a member of the Butchers Union 711 in Las Vegas, NV.
Private entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma CA.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019
