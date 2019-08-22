|
|
Richard Marshall Fogel Richard Marshall Fogel, 77, of Oakland California passed away on August 21, 2018 after a long illness.
Born in White Plains NY on August 24, 1940, he graduated from Perkiomen School in Bucks County, PA and attended Mercer College in Georgia.
A successful entrepreneur, Richard traveled the world for business and pleasure: shipping bananas from Central America to Tehran Iran, riding the Trans Siberian Railroad through Russia, exploring Bangladesh, India, Malaysia and living on a kibbutz in Israel. Richard was an accomplished ballroom dancer, which remained a passion all his life.
He was always fearless. Without regard for his personal safety, he rescued a minor from being sexually assaulted and served as a material witness in the criminal conviction of the offender. As a result of his actions, he received a Letter of Commendation from the City of San Francisco.
Richard was buried in the Sacramento Valley Veterans Cemetery in Dixon CA with full military honors for his service as a Vietnam War era veteran. He was the first to receive an Orthodox Jewish burial ceremony authorized by the Veterans Administration at this cemetery.
Richard is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shelley Anixt Fogel, (Oakland CA) and sister Judith Johnstone (South Carolina). He leaves many good friends, colleagues and business partnerships from his numerous travels. Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends for his wit, tenacity and love of life.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019